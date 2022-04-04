Watch The Trending Video Of A Food Delivery Boy Hitting Girl In Public

A trending video of a food delivery boy thrashing a woman in broad daylight in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has appeared on social media. After the woman abused her boyfriend, the food delivery executive wearing the orange uniform in that video loses his temper.

After leaving Indira Gandhi Park, the female got into a furious argument with her boyfriend, according to sources. She was caught on camera verbally abusing and assaulting her lover in public. She goes so far as to pick up a stone and toss it at him. People could be seen standing on the side of the road filming the incident, making the woman even more enraged. Here is the first part of the trending video:

Girl direct volley of expletives, beat up Boyfriend in full public glare outside #IG Park in #Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/7ZVUrfz7Wd — Mohammad Suffian (@iamsuffian) March 31, 2022

In a subsequent video which covers the after follow up part shows the delivery boy attempted to mediate between the couples as a mediator. The woman, however, became enraged and began lecturing the meal delivery boy. He suddenly lost his temper and repeatedly slapped and struck her. This part of the trending video cover the food delivery boy who can't keep control on his anger.

Food Delivery boy who tried to intervene and pacify the matter, losses his cool after scolded by the girl, started beating the girl.Case registered against both parties#Odisha @aajtak @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/DqINUglqH0 — Mohammad Suffian (@iamsuffian) March 31, 2022

Both the trending videos have been more than thirty thousand views. In the meantime, a throng gathered around them, attempting to prevent the food delivery boy from hitting the woman. In the second video, the boyfriend is nowhere to be found. Both parties have been charged by the police.