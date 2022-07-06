Watch The Trending Video Of A Health Worker Getting Heart Broken on A Patient's Loss

A trending video circulated within a short span of time that depicted a medical professional crying over a patient's death which did not go over well with internet users. The woman in the video has faced a lot of criticism for using such a delicate subject to gain attention.

The video, which was first published on TikTok, is now extremely popular and has also gone viral on Twitter. The trending video was has been viewed by almost 13 million people. Here is the video, have a look at it:

After she lost a patient at the hospital, a TikToker and a healthcare professional recorded themselves. She appeared to be very upset about what had transpired, despite the fact that the cause of her patient's death has not been disclosed. She had to continue because she still had five hours of her shift to work. This is essentially what the woman tried to say in her video.

Meanwhile, her attempt to solicit sympathy online with her video failed, as most Twitter users referred to her as a "attention seeker" and chastised her for doing so.