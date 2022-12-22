Watch The Trending Video Of A Heated Argument Between IndiGo Crew Member And Passenger

On social media, a trending video of an argument between an IndiGo crew member and a passenger has gone viral. She is an employee, not your servant, the crew member is heard saying in the video clip.



According to reports, the incident took place on a trip from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, and the airline corporation reportedly responded by saying the problem is being investigated. Here is the video, have a look at it:

As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called "servant" and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under. https://t.co/cSPI0jQBZl — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 21, 2022

In the footage, the crew member can be seen conversing with the passenger while seated on the floor making severe comments. The conversation becomes heated, and the passenger can be overheard calling the crew member a servant. Then the crew member replied with all due respect that she is an employee and is not a servant.



Furthermore, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor spoke out in favour of the staff member, stating that they are also humans.