Watch The Trending Video Of A Journalist Hit By Car During Live Broadcasting

Live reporting is not easy and every day, TV reporters encounter different problems with each storey, yet they must remain cool because they are always on camera. A trending video witnesses a journalist's moment which was caught on camera and is now making the rounds on social media sites. On Wednesday, a driver struck a West Virginia television news reporter while a live broadcast.



The trending video shows an SUV crashing into a female journalist, Tori Yorgey, from behind, knocking her to the ground while she was reporting. Despite being knocked down by a car, she got back up and resumed working on her report. The journalist finished her reporting and startled the audience with her interaction with host Tim Irr.

The reporter jumped up seconds after being hit by the car and declared. She was just hit by a car, but she is fine. Tori responded that she was alright when another woman's voice, most likely that of the driver, asking her is she okay? Tori was sent to the ER after the collision, as per a report in the Huffington Post. Here is the trending video, have a glimpse at it:





However, Yorgey's online fans and followers applauded her for her professionalism. The trending video was uploaded on Thursday morning and has already received over 3.5 million views and 28,000 likes.