Watch The Trending Video Of A Lion Cub Playing With It's Mother

A trending video of a lion cub playing and cuddling with its mother is circulating the internet, and the video was among the cutest as it witnesses the purest bond of the world featuring the cub with its mother. It is one of the sweetest wildlife clip seen in a long time.



With over 20,000 views on social media, the little footage has gone viral, and netizens have just liked watching it.

It's not just the number of a particular wild species that is important..!



More important is how we keep this population healthy and secure their natural habitat at landscape level..#WorldLionDay 🦁@GujForestDept @moefcc @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/YJYxRh3c2C — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) August 10, 2021

Surender Mehra of the Indian Forest Services released the 30-second video in Twitter which got circulated on the social media with a short span of time. The caption posted by Surender explained that the quantity of a given wild species isn't the only factor to consider. What matters more is how they keep this population healthy and protect their natural environment on a landscape scale.



The lioness was spotted sleeping with her baby close by. The cub rose from its perch after a few minutes and started strolling while practising its roar. We have to say, that's incredibly cute. The lioness then approached the cub and the two began caressing and cuddling. In the video, it was witnessed that thelion cub was clearly overjoyed, as it could be heard laughing.

Several users and netizens applauded the video and were left amazed after watching the video. A lot of users had given their opinions in the comment section. Here are some of the comments, have a look on them:

It's not just the number of a particular wild species that is important..!



More important is how we keep this population healthy and secure their natural habitat at landscape level..#WorldLionDay 🦁@GujForestDept @moefcc @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/YJYxRh3c2C — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) August 10, 2021





That cute Aww sound makes me want to cuddle the baby lion but then i realize its a lion not my cat. — Tanaya Bayer (@BayerTanaya) August 11, 2021





You are 110% correct, Sir! God bless you! — JlTlL Singh (@JlTLlSingh) August 11, 2021





Kitta pyaara hai ye😍 — SWATI SINGH (@SWATISI05698478) August 10, 2021





