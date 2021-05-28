Watch The Trending Video Of A little girl Climbing Over A Ditch With Her Prosthetic Leg
After viewing a heartwarming video of a small girl with a prosthetic leg attempting to climb over a ditch, the netizens became teary and emotional.
The video was shared by Good News Correspondent, on Twitter, and it has already received over three lakh views and has become a trending video.
Antonella, the small child in the video, attempted to climb over the ditch while her mother cheered her on. Antonella was unsure if she would be able to complete the task.
Within the whole task, her mother was continuously motivating her and was saying that she would not fall down. She was asking not to quit as she is strong enough to complete the task.
Antonella glanced up at her mother, who was overjoyed with her successful crossing of the ditch.
Without a doubt, the video has gone viral on social media, receiving hundreds of likes and retweets. Netizens dropped heart emoticons and shared their views and ideas in the comments area. Several users had started giving their opinions in the comment section.
Comments like her mother is the support system and encouraging the child with words were followed.
One of the users also commented that people should ignore their minor aches.