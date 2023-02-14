Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Booking An Entire Plane To Travel With Family

In India, weddings are lavish occasions, and individuals frequently go above and above to make their special day stand out. Nowadays, couples make sure that their wedding is remembered by having dramatic entrances or exotic destination weddings. In connection with that, a groom made the decision to reserve a whole plane for his family and friends to fly to his wedding.



A trending video from the flight, which was crowded with joyful passengers, is currently trending on Instagram. The Shubh Wedding was an Instagram page where the video was posted. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The video shows the bridegroom's family and friends clapping and creating heart shapes with their hands inside the aircraft. The video also shows the delighted groom, Bhuwan, holding mehendi and making silly expressions at the camera. The user's previous videos indicate that the wedding occurred in Kathmandu, Nepal.



The trending video has accumulated 17 lakh views, over 38,000 likes, and several comments since it was shared. The entire clan flying together startled a lot of internet users. While some discussed the costs, others were more interested in making fun of family in general.