Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Forcibly Pushing Woman Into Car In Delhi's Mangolpuri

A man was captured in a trending video hitting a woman and forcing her to seat in a car on a busy route near the Mangolpuri flyover in Delhi. The car and its driver were located.



According to the police, Ratan Vihar in Gurugram, where the car is from, received a team of personnel. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Social media users are sharing a video of the event in which a man in a white t-shirt grabs the woman by the collar and aggressively shoves her against the taxi's yellow number plate.



An update on the situation was provided by police on Sunday. They stated that two boys and a girl had used Uber to arrange for a ride from Rohini to Vikaspuri, and that an altercation occurred between them en route. After pushing the woman inside the car, the man beats her up before sitting in the driver's seat and waiting for another man wearing a black t-shirt to enter the vehicle and take the seat next to the woman.