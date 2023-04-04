Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Removing Cobra From His Cupboard

Recently, a trending video of a guy handling a cobra expertly and overcoming his phobia was shared. The man is seen in the video removing the Cobra from an almirah's cupboard. He removed the serpent from the animal's tail. He began wrapping it around his arm when the reptile extended its hood to bite him. His companions laughed as they were astounded by his talent.



The man is seen in the video bringing the snake out of his house while clutching its head. He gently places it in a bag after that. Social media fans were astounded by the man's lack of weaponry as he faced the Cobra head-on. Users were astounded by the man's lack of fear, as well as the way he handled the snake like it was nothing. Here is the video, have a look at it:

seems like he done this way too many times pic.twitter.com/UIdnI2UyAy — Humans Are Metal (@HumanAreMetal) March 28, 2023

This trending video has received more than 1,02,000 views since it was tweeted on March 28. "Seems like he has done this far too many times," the video's description reads.



Meanwhile, we all know that this is one of the most feared reptiles in the world is the snake. King Cobra is the deadliest serpent in the planet. Forget about attacking them; the sight of a Cobra is enough to send shivers down one's spine.