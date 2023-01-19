Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Trying To Gets Locked Inside Vande Bharat Train

A trending video recently focused on a man who got locked on the Vande Bharat train. It's true what you just heard, yes. Social media has been buzzing recently over the Vande Bharat train, but this time it's all about the guy rather than the vehicle.

The recently launched Secundrabad-Vizag Vande Bharat train is entered by a man in the video to take a picture. He attempted to depart the train, but the door shut on its own, locking him inside the coach at Rajamundry station. The CCTV system recorded every moment of the incident. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Boarded for selfie Door closed automatically, Craze for vande bharat😹 #AP pic.twitter.com/f4bWUrDnkc — Lala (@FabulasGuy) January 17, 2023

As you can see in the video, the man wearing the black checkered shirt arrived at Rajamundry station from Vizag. Realizing he was confined inside, he asked the TTE to unlock the doors and liberate him. The representative denied this, stating that nothing could be done. was identified by the TTE, who reprimanded him for boarding the train.



He also chastised the man for letting him get off the train. He was then seen talking to the TTE and explaining how the entire situation happened after all of this.

According to reports, the person who was in the Vande Bharat train was required to go to Vijaywada and pay the Rs 6,000 fine. The admirer of Vande Bharat still had to buy his ticket for the return trip, so his problems weren't over.