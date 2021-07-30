Watch The Trending Video Of A Monkey Sitting On A Principal's Chair

Several trending videos arose on the social networking site, which entertains the netizens in their unique style. Similarly, a trending video, including a gang of monkeys created havoc on the premises of a school in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, earlier this week, making life difficult for the instructors, teachers, and employees, and other faculty members. While the others loitered around, one of them occupied the principal's chair in his cabin. A baby monkey sat on the principal's chair, pulling off the plastic covering, as can be witnessed in the video. After numerous staff members arrived at the cabin, the monkey somehow managed to flee from there.











ANI captured the incident on camera and uploaded it to youtube and within a short span of time it got circulated and become viral. However, the netizens loved the mischievous monkey's actions. While another group of monkeys was busily studying people in the premises in the corridor. A monkey was also shown sitting on a teacher's table while he tried to shoo it away in one of the photos.

Meanwhile, another trending video of a monkey roaming inside a Delhi Metro train coach appeared on social media last month. Following a brief walk around the bus, it proceeded to sit next to a commuter, as shown in the viral video.







