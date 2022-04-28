Watch The Trending Video Of A Teacher From Delhi School Dancing With Students

A trending video of a teacher from a government school in Delhi dancing to a Haryanvi song to connect with children and learn from them has gone viral on social media. The footage was uploaded on Twitter by the teacher herself.

Ms. Gulati begins the trending video by encouraging a student to dance to a song. The teacher is then heard requesting one of the kids to teach them the steps. When the English language instructor hears this, she bursts out laughing and dancing, eliciting acclaim from the students. Here is the video that went viral within a short span of time, have a look at it:

Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal."मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।"English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day.☺️💕#MyStudentsMyPride #DelhiGovtSchool pic.twitter.com/JY4v7glUnr — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) April 25, 2022

The teacher's efforts were lauded by the audience, who left nice comments. This trending video make us remember that how schools and teachers frequently use innovative approaches to teach and engage their students.

In Jharkhand, Arvind Tiwary, a teacher gave a rural school a facelift last year to entice pupils to enrol and encourage them to take their studies seriously. Three of the school's five rooms were remodelled to resemble train cabins. In addition, the floor was painted with a massive snake and ladder game board. Mr Tiwary's efforts were rewarded when the dropout rate in the improved Middle School was reduced to zero.