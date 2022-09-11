Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Slapping Security Guard

A trending video showing a lady repeatedly striking a security guard in a Noida community has gone viral. The case is handled by Noida's Phase 3 Police Station, and the society is called Cleo County.As per sources, thewoman who allegedly smacked the security guard is a professor by profession, and the incident has been reported to the police.



People had reacted towards the harshness and misbehaviour nature of the lady. Here is the video have a look at it:

Another Video of #ThappadBaaz Women in #Noida, Security guard was slapped after a minor altercation, The slapping woman caught in #CCTV, Professor is a woman by Profession, #CleoCountySociety Case#VideoViral pic.twitter.com/SNgeW4GEeE — Anuj Tomar journalist (@THAKURANUJTOMAR) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, this is not the very first video of woman insulting security guard. The another instance of this nature has come to light since the video of a lady verbally and physically attacking a security guard in Noida went viral last month.



In the incident from last month, a local court recently granted bail to the woman who had been detained for assaulting a security guard at a Noida community. For the incident that happened a day earlier at the entrance to the Jaypee Wishtown Society in Sector 128 Bhavya Rai, 32, had been detained. According to sources, chief judicial magistrate Richa Upadhyay of the Surajpur court granted her bail, according to her attorney Inderveer Singh Bhati.