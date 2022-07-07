Watch The Trending Video Of A Worker Hanging From Crane

A trending video showing a worker hanging from a crane at a construction site in downtown Toronto went viral on Wednesday after several onlookers recorded the incident, expressing their shocking reaction and urging the man to hold on to the line.

According to sources, the worker was safely lowered to the ground and suffered no significant injuries. On Tuesday, the incident happened at a location close to Toronto's financial centre.

As per a spokesperson of the construction business in charge of the project stated that after attaching a load to the crane, the worker's hand became caught with a tagline, reported NDTV. Hereis the trending video, have a look at it:

An investigator from Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development has visited the location. The construction site was the same as the one where a crane fell onto an adjacent building in July 2020. It is situated downtown at the intersection of Front Street West and Simcoe Street.