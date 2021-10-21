Watch The Trending Video Of Air Hostesses Dancing Collectively

Several dancing videos emerged during the span of time that entertained the netizens. A trendingvideo of a SpiceJet flight attendant named Uma Meenakshi shaking Navrai Majhi's leg went popular on social media and lately she has published yet another video, this time featuring a gaggle of air hostesses dancing. The internet clearly enjoyed the hilarious video.



The trending video has received over 50,000 views on Instagram since it was posted. Netizens expressed their appreciation for the dance routines by leaving hearts in the comments section.

A number of air hostesses can be observed swaying to Justin Bieber's hit song "Stay" in the short video. As the song has burst on social media, it can currently be recognized on each and every Instagram reel or video. The women were seen practising the hook step of the lively routine at a training centre, jumping on the bandwagon.

The caption explained that they weren't wearing their uniforms, unlike in other videos. While whenever people are in the training centre. Here is the video, have a look on it:







