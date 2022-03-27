Watch The Trending Video Of An Elderly Man Getting Happy After Receiving Free Items

A trending video of an old man conversing with Alexa and feeling overjoyed after obtaining free stuff has gone viral, spreading joy. The old man is shown reacting pleasantly when Tractor Supply promised to providing him free products in the moving video released on TikTok by Charlie S Farms.



Circle S Farms, a family-owned soybean, corn, sunflower, and pumpkin farm, frequently posts videos of the farming process, as well as the joys of farming. The 80-year-old man accepts the gift with humility as he tries to explain it to Alexa in this clip. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:









A family released the trending video of their 93-year-old grandfather receiving a combine harvester in November.Tractor Supply contacted him after the video went viral and sent him a new hat.

One of the family member said to the grandfather that the tractor supply spotted him wearing this hat, so they called Caleb and they sent you some free items.