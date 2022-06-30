Watch The Trending Video Of Ants Carrying Gold Chain

Ants are a typically common insects but unexpectedly, they have a reputation for having tremendous strength and are accustomed to lifting large objects. The strength of ants are well demonstrated by a trending video that recently reappeared online and went viral for showing ants carrying a gold chain.

The trending video, which was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) employee Susanta Nanda, depicts a colony of black ants crawling what appears to be a gold chain over rough ground. Mr Nanda uploaded the video with the caption mentioning them as "iny gold smugglers. The question is under which section of IPC they can be booked?"

In the trending video, a large number of ants is shown stealing the gold necklace while normally moving through cracks. The breathtaking event that was caught on camera is unequivocal proof of nature's magnificence. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Tiny gold smugglers 😀😀The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked? pic.twitter.com/IAtUYSnWpv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 28, 2022

This is an older video that gained popularity last year as well.

Meanwhile, more than 143,000 people have watched the video since it was shared because it caught their interest online. It has inspired users to voice their opinions.

After witnessing the video, the netizens could not resist themselves from reacting to the video and the hilarious caption that Mr. Nanda wrote with the video which made it more worth.