Watch The Trending Video Of 'Bodyguard' Cat Protecting Toddler

Cats have a reputation for being distant over the years, but in actuality, they may be just as protective of their human friends as dogs. A trending video that has been published online is a prime illustration of this. The trending video demonstrates how a charming "bodyguard" cat safeguards a little child. You might want to keep watching the video that has attracted millions of views.

A user with the Twitter account @Gabriele Corno posted the now-viral video. The video that was tweeted had the description explaining that the Bodyguard. In the footage, a cat can be seen knocking a little child's hand off the balcony rail as he attempts to climb over it. Here is the video, have a look at it:

After being posted on October 2, the trending video has received five lakh likes. There have been a lot of comments about it as well.