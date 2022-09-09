Watch The Trending Video Of Boy & Girl Dancing Joyfully On An Empty Street At Night

Daily, several dance videos circulate online, and this time, two people are the winners for their dance in an empty street. Similarly, a young man and a female can be seen dancing together in the middle of the night on an empty road in the trending video, which appears to have been filmed from a balcony or terrace. Their dance moves are coordinated, giving the impression that they are training for an occasion.



The trending video was posted by Prerna Maheshwari on September 5, 2022 on Twitter , with a caption that said, "This,' along with a heart emoji." Here is the video, have a look at it:









The trending video has received more than 1800 retweets and 241K views since being posted on September 5. Users lavished emojis and nice reactions on the video in praise of the lovely dance and the adorable occasion. Many others claimed that they must be training for a dancing competition or most likely a sangeet event.