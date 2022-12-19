Watch The Trending Video Of Cat Playing Door Hockey With Owner

Two weeks ago, the cat account Luna posted the trending video to Instagram. In the video, a woman can be seen kicking a hair tie toward the cat from under the door. It is then kicked back toward the woman by the cat. This continues for a while. Near the end of the video, someone else noticed the cat's paw sliding under the door.



The woman then opens the door and reveals the adorable kitten that is curled up on the floor. According to the Instagram profile, Luna is a Siberian forest cat who was saved in 2020 and is now residing in Washington, DC. The little video has received 4.5 million views and 50,000 likes. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Meanwhile, Cats are disorderly and unusual animals in many respects. They could be charming and cuddly one moment and pompous and snooty the next. While some cat behaviours are amusing or adorable, others can be quite bizarre. One such occurrence was a cat and its owner playing door hockey while the owner was in the bathroom.

