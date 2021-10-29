Watch The Trending Video Of Dadi With Her Cutest Dancing Moves

Dancing Dadi on the Internet Ravi Bala Sharma has demonstrated this over time with her trending video witnessing enormous dance moves. The 63-year-dance old's videos to upbeat Bollywood music may brighten anyone's day. Sharma previously released an explosive dance video in which she can be witnessed dancing to Navrai Majhi, a song from Sridevi's 2012 film English Vinglish.



Sharma begins the video by dancing to the song whereas the dressed in a stunning purple and gold sari. Her looks and movements are too cute that cannot be ignored.

Here is the trending video, have a glimpse on the video:

The trending video gained a lot of positive feedback and a plenty of responses. Bhuvan Bam, a social media celebrity, also reacted to the dance video.



The trending video shows that age does not matter and when it comes to happiness, people can choose their happiness on the priority.