Watch The Trending Video Of Fight Breaking Down Between Bangkok To Kolkata Flight

A trending video of a fight between a few passengers on a flight from Bangkok to Kolkata has gone viral. On Monday, the altercation started inside a Thai Smile Airways aircraft. The video of the altercation in midair, which was extensively circulated on social media on Wednesday, shows a man getting repeatedly slapped by a few other passengers.



The altercation between two passengers can be seen on camera while a flight attendant tries to diffuse things. Later, the two's argument escalated into a brutal melee. Here is the the video, have a look at it:

Bangkok To kolkata flight 😊🤨👇 pic.twitter.com/8KyqIcnUMX — Munna _Yadav 💯%FB (@YadavMu91727055) December 28, 2022



After watching the video, you can see the two passengers can be heard arguing, with one of them yelling, "Put your hands down," before striking the other. As they attempted to separate the two, a couple additional fellow travellers also jumped into the altercation.

According to a passenger on the flight headed for Kolkata, the event took place on December 26 just as the aircraft was taxiing to the runway for takeoff. However, the man, who was on board the aircraft when the event occurred, claimed that the persons involved in the altercation were calmed down by other passengers and the flight attendant. The passenger, who was travelling to Kolkata with his mother, expressed concern for his mother, who was seated close to the location of the incident.

The passenger, a native of Kolkata, claimed that it was unclear what caused the altercation. Meanwhile, as of yet, Thai Smile Airways has not released a statement regarding the altercation.