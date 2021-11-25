Watch The Trending Video Of Glass Pushed From The Table By Ghost In The Bar

In today's world of science, where people believed in scientifically proven things a trending video witnessingunusual occurrences in it.People might be startled after seeing this footage taken in a bar in Sunderland, United Kingdom. Many people have been terrified by the video, which was published on Facebook by the bar's landlord, Darla Kate Anderson.



The trending video begins with a shot of The Blue House pub, a tavern. Inside the pub, four persons can be seen, with one client sitting on the far side of the bar area. Near him, a glass filled with beer can be seen. After some moments, the glass, which had been held at a safe distance from the man, topples over the counter. If you look attentively at the footage, you'll notice that no one was close enough to accidentally push the glass.

Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The trending video elicited a variety of emotions, with many people scratching their heads in astonishment. Many others were taken aback by the footage and agreed that there was no possible explanation for why the glass broke. Several users gave their feedbacks in the comment section asking for an investigation on the incident.



Meanwhile, the bar's establishment took place nearly 167-year-old. As per another article published earlier, remarked that the bar is already rumoured to be haunted, with several reports of unexplained activity within.