Watch The Trending Video Of Golden Retriever Casually Hanging Around Tigers

A Golden retriever was spotted casually hanging out with a bunch of tigers in the trending video that will leave you surprised and anxious at the same time. The puppy is seen wagging its tail in a video posted to Instagram by tiger_bigfan, as numerous big cats, including white tigers, sit inches away from her.

The caption in the trending video explained that it was not easy for the dog mother to nurture multiple tiger children. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

As a dangerous animal, one would anticipate the tigers to attack and devour the golden retriever in a matter of seconds. Surprisingly, the tigers appear unaffected by the presence of a dog in their vicinity and continue to roam.

The dog acts normally among other dogs and humans. It goes about the enclosure, barking, and merges in with the wild cat pride.

The trending video has over 52,000 likes on Instagram and has perplexed the internet. It also elicited responses from users, with many speculating that the dog and the tigers grew up together.

Meanwhile, another earlier video, which appeared to be recorded inside the same enclosure, went viral on the internet. A Golden Retriever was seen sitting inside an enclosure with some tigers in the video. The tigers were observed rubbing up to the dog and playing with it.