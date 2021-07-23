Top
Watch The Trending Video Of Haryana's Land Rising Rapidly

Haryanas Land Rising Rapidly
Haryana's Land Rising Rapidly

Highlights

An untitled clip that became a trending videoof the ground suddenly elevating in Haryana has gone circulatedon social media, even as the effects of climate change are being seen in countries all over the world.

An untitled clip that became a trending video of the ground suddenly elevating in Haryana has gone circulated on social media, even as the effects of climate change are being seen in countries all over the world. The video was shared on the Jagat Vani Facebook page, where it has received over 4.3 million views. In the 1.58-second video, a submerged underwater area abruptly begins to rise, shocking onlookers. As the ground continues to rise, the individual recording the video is heard ordering people to stand aside.



The video features the ground was rising by itself. The men in the video can be heard stating, that theyhave no idea what's going on,as they illustrate the large region where the ground has risen. Despite the fact that it is unclear what caused the incident, netizens attempted to come up with their own explanations. While some speculated that the land rose due to tectonic activity, others speculated that it was due to stored methane.

