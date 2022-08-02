Watch The Trending Video Of Hungry Elephant Plucking Jackfruits From Tree

For any wildlife enthusiast, watching videos of elephants living happily in their natural environment is a joy. We have another footage that can actually top that list, just like the countless others that are being shared online. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the trending video of a hungry elephant attempting its best to pluck jackfruits hanging on a tree limb on Twitter as a result.

The trending video had gained around 2 lakh views, it has undoubtedly become popular and is simply too good to ignore. The caption of the post explained that mangoes are to people what jackfruit is to elephants. The post's description states that the humans' cheers for the courageous elephant's successful attempt to get the jackfruits are "very wonderful."

The caption attached to the post was"Jackfruit is to elephants what mangoes are to humans. And, the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming." Here is the video, have a look at it:

Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming 😝 video- shared pic.twitter.com/Gx83TST8kV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 1, 2022

In the trending video, an elephant is seen frantically attempting to pick up a group of jackfruits hanging from a tree branch in the now-viral footage. For some time, the jumbo shook the tree, but to no result.

Furthermore, the jackfruits were pulled to the ground by the animal as it immediately got up on its hind legs, stretched out its trunk, and did so. There is the sound of the crowd cheering for the elephant.