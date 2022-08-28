Watch The Trending Video Of Indian Soldiers Dancing As Pakistan Army Blares Sidhu Moose Wala Song Across Border

Even though Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala is no longer with us, his legacy endures. Fans of the murdered musician may be found all throughout the world, as seen by the outpouring of grief from them all. A trending video of Indian army troops dancing to one of his songs, Bambiha Bole, has just appeared online. The song was being played by soldiers on the other side of the border, which makes it unique. It appears that the footage was shot at a border outpost.

The caption of the video mentioned that the song was played across the border. After being shared online, the trending video received more than 3 lakh views. After watching the clip, online users were ecstatic and entered the comments area to express their feelings. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Sidhu's songs playing across the border! bridging the divide! pic.twitter.com/E3cOwpdRvn — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 25, 2022

HGS Dhaliwal, an officer with the Indian Police Service, posted the trending video on Twitter. The brief video showed Pakistani soldiers listening to speakers blasting Bambiha Bole by Moose Wala. The cheery song was enjoyed by the Indian army soldiers, who were even seen dancing to it on video.