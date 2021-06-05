Trending Video Of Kaziranga National Park, Where 20 Rhinos Are Seen Enjoying

Trending Video: The rhinos are having a great time during the lockdown, which prevents tourists from entering the Kaziranga National Park. In the absence of tourists and distractions, the one-horned behemoths are enjoying some much-needed peace and quiet.

A video taken on Friday morning has gone trending on social media, showing approximately twenty rhinoceroses grazing leisurely in the lush green grassland and others drinking from the park's freshwater bodies.

Visitors to the park can only observe five to six rhinos in close vicinity if there is a flood scenario in the highlands, where these animals congregate. However, the lockdown has brought them all together in confinement.

The Kaziranga National Park has closed its gates to tourists as a result of the lockdown restrictions, and national highway 37 can only see a few vehicles due to inter-district movement limitations. Rhinos are thought to have been able to unlock themselves as a result of human restrictions.





Rhinos unlocking at Kaziranga National Park. 20 of them in one single frame.

It's a visual treat at the famed Kaziranga National Park of Assam. A rare opportunity when you can bring twenty (20) majestic rhinoceros in one single frame. A rare beauty during park lockdown. pic.twitter.com/CN1deMW9jI — Niloy (@Niloy44376362) June 4, 2021





The rhino population in Kaziranga National Park was tallied at 2,413 in March 2018, according to a census done jointly by the Assam Forest Department and several recognised wildlife NGOs

.

The animals can run at rates of up to 55 km/h (34 mph) for brief periods of time, according to experts, and they are also superb swimmers. Furthermore, these creatures have exceptional hearing and smell abilities but weak vision. According to recent reports, the rhino population in Assam's Manas National Park increased dramatically between 2005 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Assam recorded 4,309 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,24,385.