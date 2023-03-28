Watch The Trending Video Of Leopard Doing Yoga

Everyone starts with a morning routine, a good yoga and lot of ercercises but have you watched animals doing their part of yoga. A trending video has been witnessed a leopard doing its morning routine which include stretching. Many of the viewers has interpreted the stretching as 'surya namaskar.'

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has uploaded the video on his social media account. The video has gone viral within a short span of time. This trending video was published just one day ago. Since being uploaded, the video has been viewed over one lakh times. The video has also received more than 3200 likes and several comments. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Surya Namaskar by the leopard 👌👌

Via ⁦@Saket_Badola⁩ pic.twitter.com/jklZqEeo89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 27, 2023

The clip has sparked a discussion about the relation between creatures and fitness and how we can take alleviation from them to stay healthy and active. A discussion about the relationship between animals and fitness and how we can draw motivation from them to stay fit and active has been sparked by the video.



A covert camera that was installed to monitor the movements of wild animals originally captured the footage. In the video, a sleeping leopard is shown waking up and going through its morning stretching practice, which involves bending and extending its limbs. Although it's unclear whether the leopard is actually reciting Surya Namaskar or if it's just going through its daily routine, the internet has quickly drawn a comparison between the two.