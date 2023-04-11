Watch The Trending Video Of Male Student Slaping A Girl After Argument In University Campus

A trending video shows a male student viciously slapping a female student during a heated dispute on the Teerthanker Mahaveer University campus in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has gone popular on Twitter.



On April 9, the event took place, and several students and faculty members were there. A student tries to step in towards the end of the frightening video as it shows the male student striking the female student. Here is the video, have a look at it.









The police said on Twitter that they would take the necessary action after the video went viral, and the university administration is also taking appropriate action in light of the occurrence. Everyone who saw the incident is troubled, and it raises questions about campus safety.

