Watch The Trending Video Of Man Throwing Cash From Car

A trending video of a man dumping cash out of a moving automobile is making the rounds on social media. According to reports, the video was filmed in Gurugram, Haryana. According to rumours, the kind man was attempting to imitate a scene from the recently published web series Farzi.



The police have now intervened, according to ACP Vikas Kaushik, who also reported that the individual who was flinging all that money has been identified and a charge has been lodged under the appropriate sections while additional investigation is ongoing. Here is the video, have a look at it:





#WATCH | Haryana: A video went viral where a man was throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram. Police file a case in the matter.



(Police have verified the viral video) pic.twitter.com/AXgg2Gf0uy — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023





Meanwhile, two men attempted to recreate a scene from a movie by hurling money from a car onto a golf course road. The incident was discovered by police after seeing a video of it on social media. Under several IPC sections, the police have filed a complaint.