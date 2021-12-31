Watch The Trending Video Of Ratan Tata's Birthday Celebration

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, became 84 years old on December 28. A teenage employee surprised the businessman with a cupcake, and a trending video of their small celebration has gone highly popular and circulated within short period of time. He received a flood of well-wishes from internet users and public figures.



Vaibhav Bhoir, Tata Motor Finance's business development manager, posted the video on LinkedIn. He explained in his post about his simplicity in his nature. He mentioned him as the pride of the nation and an inspiration to all.

Ratan Tata is seen in the trending video blowing out the candles on a little cupcake. Shantanu Naidu, the deputy general manager of RNT Associates, is also seen feeding a slice of the cupcake to Ratan Tata in the video.

This trending video made people remember about the simplicity that is needed, and is somewhere lost in theirluxurious lifestyles.

The pair has a wonderful mentor-protégé relationship. Shantanu got a position at the Tata Group three years ago following being discovered by Ratan Tata himself. Shantanu's admiration for the businessman has been obvious since then.

The video was re-shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises. He tweeted about the beautiful scene with the modest RatanTata on his 84th birthday. In the background, you can hear emotional background music from the animated blockbuster 'Up.' Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

https://twitter.com/hvgoenka/status/1476236424311570432?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1476236424311570432|twgr^|twcon^s1_c10&ref_url=https://d-370213553402872216.ampproject.net/2111242025001/frame.html

Harsh Goenka's video clip has received 442K views, 5000 retweets, and approximately 40k likes. Several people commented on the video and applauded about the simplicity in his nature witnessed in the trending video.