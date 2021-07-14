Watch The Trending Video Of Scarecrow Horrifying The Netizens

Trending Video: After watching a trending video of a scarecrow that circulated on the internet, the internet was terrified. The video appears to be a scene from a horror film, according to the users.



The video included a horrifying and terrible scene featuring a scarecrow with a frightful visage appears in the video, dressed in a blouse and skirt with a red scarf. The scarecrow appeared to have a spring coil attached to it, as it jumped up and down while holding a pogo stick. The caption of the video published on Twitter by user Kaptan Hindustan says, 'Next level scarecrow.'

The video has received around 70,000 views so far. The video is only nine seconds long, but it is not for the faint of heart, according to social media users. After witnessing the viral video, social media users were terrified with the clip, and netizens describing it as 'nothing short of a nightmare.'

Several netizens started giving their opinions in the comment section. Some of the terrifying comments are here, have a look at them:















