Watch The Trending Video Of St Joseph's Engineering College Students Dance Wearing Burqa In Mangaluru

A trending video witnessed four students from St. Joseph's Engineering College in Vamanjoor, Mangaluru, were expelled for their indecent burqa-wearing dance performance to a Bollywood song. The incident took place at a function of the college where four male students wearing Burqua which is a item of clothing worn by Muslim women was used while dancing in a Bollywood song.



The four students from St. Joseph's Engineering College can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song "Fevicol Se" from the film "Dabang" in the video of the incident that has gone viral on social media.

The students can be seen abruptly leaving the stage in the video. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Video of 4 male students dancing wearing burkha at St Joseph's Engineering College in Vamanjoor, Mangalore has gone viral on social media. Dance was not the part of the program. All 4 students were suspended, pending an inquiry by college management. @TheSouthfirst @anusharavi10 pic.twitter.com/P6Z8cDX5D1 — Bellie Thomas (@belliethomas) December 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the video clip, which is making the rounds on social media, shows a portion of the dance performed by Muslim students who stormed the stage for the students association's inaugural ceremony.

