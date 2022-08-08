Watch The Trending Video Of Street Performer In UK

Social media users are loving a trending video of a street artist in the UK singing a well-known song from the 2003 Bollywood hit film "Kal Ho Na Ho." A musician by the name of Vish posted a video of his performance to Instagram.



In the trending video, Vish is seen standing in the middle of the street with a microphone and surrounded by speakers. As he performs, several people are also seen gathered around to watch him, with many others sitting and taking it all in from a distance. Here is the video, have a look at it:









The trending video has received over 4 million views and over 450,000 likes since it was shared. Simply put, viewers of the video simply adored Vish's performance and lavished him with praise.



Some users noted how delighted they were with the musician's performance, while others compared him to Indian vocalist Arijit Singh. On Instagram, Vish has more than 30,000 fans. He often publishes films of his own performances in London. He has performed well-known Bollywood songs like "Kuch kuch hota hai" and "Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga."

Meanwhile, another video, which has two German women dancing to the hit song "Patakha Guddi" from the 2014 hit film Highway, is currently becoming viral online. The footage was uploaded to Instagram by Paderborn, Germany's Palina Paleeva. She was joined by Emilia, another dancer. The post's caption, "Ali ali ali ali," has received over 209,000 likes and more than two million views.