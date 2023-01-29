Watch The Trending Video Of Taiwanese Group's Performance On The Trend Of 'Kala Chashma'

It looks like the trend is back! Even after months, the "Kala Chashma" craze hasn't subsided. From celebrities to normal people to social media influencers, everyone has been enthralled by the fad and is moving to the music. It all began when the Norwegian dance group Quick Style became viral online for their well-known wedding-themed choreography of the Bollywood song. A trending video witness the identical dance routine performed by a Taiwanese dance troupe at a wedding has now gone popular online once more with the same trend.



User @ulzzang.mr posted a video of the gang dancing to Badshah's "Kala Chashma" from the film "Baar Baar Dekho" on Instagram. A bunch of men enter the wedding hall at the start of the brief film and start dancing. Here is the video, have a look at it:

In this video, you can notice that a short while later, a woman wearing a blue gown enters the room and begins dancing vigorously with them. Around them, people applaud them and take pictures with their phones of their enthusiastic performance.



The brief video was first published on Instagram in October of last year and was made by @jdweddingvideo. User @ulzzang.mr reshared it on January 7, and since then it has received more than 438,000 likes and received more than two million views.

Users left all types of comments in the post's comment box. While some people praised their performance as "wonderful," others argued that modern weddings would be unimaginable without Bollywood music.