Watch The Trending Video Of Two Delighted Children Triumph Across The Chasm Ahead Of The Differences Of Classes

Hearts have been won by a trending video of two toddlers hugging and playing with each other. Two children were happy to meet each other in the trending video. One of them, whose name is Kishan, continued bouncing in enthusiasm. Their eyes gleamed with excitement, and after a few moments, one of the children stepped up and hugged the other child tightly.



As Kishan and the other youngster, the son of a street vendor, play together, the pure love and purity of the children has warmed the hearts of netizens. The mother of the youngster is also seen beaming at them.

Ashu Angel, Kishan's mother, recorded the video of the delighted youngsters and posted it on her Instagram account. Her Instagram account, kiansh_ ayansh, features a slew of cute videos of her children. The trending video had circulated within a short span of time and had gained more than four million views on it. Here is the trending video, have a look on it:

This trending video made people remember once again that the love should not be bound to a definite class. Often children had showed that there is no differences between people on the basis of classes and standards. Often, it is observed that adults adhere to well-defined notions of colour, class, and religion which the toddlers in the video had made vanished. Meanwhile, the netizens cannot resist themselves to comment on the trending video and individuals had praised the toddlers' innocence, while others praised their parents' upbringing in the comments section.

