Watch The Trending Video Of UP Constable Crying Over Poor Food Quality

On social media, a trending video of a police officer complaining about the poor quality of the food being supplied to them has gone viral. Manoj Kumar, a constable, was later taken away by the police after being observed crying while staging a demonstration.



Here is the video, have a look at it: As seen in the trending video, Kumar remarked that even an animal cannot eat the food that is being served to them. The senior superintendent of police and the DCP are pulling a con. These individuals provide subpar food to police officers.









He added that poor food was served despite claims made by Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, that allowances for police officers would be enhanced by almost 30% to provide a healthy diet for them.

However, the manager of the police mess claimed that Kumar used to make needless fuss over the food's quality.

Kumar stated that he will shortly be suspended. The issue has been brought up multiple times with DGP Sir, but no resolution has been offered as of yet.

The SSP stated that the issue has been taken into consideration and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been ordered to investigate the calibre of the meals the mess is serving. Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has called for an investigation after taking note of the problem.

The official said that Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia had been tasked with looking into 15 cases against the constable, including indiscipline and failing to report for duty.