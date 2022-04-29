Watch The Trending Video Of Wedding Procession Beating Heatwave By Making 'Jugaad'

People are using a variety of tactics to cope with the heatwaves that have hit various regions throughout India. In one such endeavour, a wedding procession devised their own 'jugaad,' in which all members of the procession are shown marching forward under the shade of a pandal.

trending video witnessed people in the corners can be seen lifting the giant pandal on pillars and the procession is covered by a canopy as it proceeds forward slowly. The trending video has been viewed over 15,000 times on Twitter.

The trending video was uploaded on Twitter by the Devyani Kohli account. The caption explained in an interesting way that why India is known as the 'Land of Innovatio' or 'Jugaad' and how Indians have devised a solution to battle the #Heatwave during 'Baarat.'

Devyani creatively wrote that "whis is why #India is called land of Innovation or simply "Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baarat" Indians have found solution." Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

This is why #India is called land of Innovation or simply "Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baraat" Indians have found solution.#innovation pic.twitter.com/Fs8QociT2K — Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) April 27, 2022