Watch The Trending Video Of Wedding Procession Beating Heatwave By Making 'Jugaad'
- The trending video witnessed people in the corners can be seen lifting the giant pandal on pillars and the procession is covered by a canopy as it proceeds forward slowly.
- The trending video has been viewed over 15,000 times on Twitter.
People are using a variety of tactics to cope with the heatwaves that have hit various regions throughout India. In one such endeavour, a wedding procession devised their own 'jugaad,' in which all members of the procession are shown marching forward under the shade of a pandal.
Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, a similar incidence was reported. A baarat can be seen going under four pandals sauntering ahead at the same time, escorted by a music band.
Apart from the videos that are entertaining the netizens, the fact that cannot be sidelined is the heartening waves. Several sections of the country have been experiencing extreme heat since the start of the summer season in March of this year. Maximum temperatures in west Rajasthan and Vidarbha, Maharashtra, have stayed between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius for the past two months.