  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > OffBeat

Watch The Trending Video Of Wedding Procession Beating Heatwave By Making 'Jugaad'

Watch The Trending Video Of Wedding Procession Beating Heatwave By Making Jugaad
x

Watch The Trending Video Of Wedding Procession Beating Heatwave By Making 'Jugaad'

Highlights

  • The trending video witnessed people in the corners can be seen lifting the giant pandal on pillars and the procession is covered by a canopy as it proceeds forward slowly.
  • The trending video has been viewed over 15,000 times on Twitter.

People are using a variety of tactics to cope with the heatwaves that have hit various regions throughout India. In one such endeavour, a wedding procession devised their own 'jugaad,' in which all members of the procession are shown marching forward under the shade of a pandal.

The trending video witnessed people in the corners can be seen lifting the giant pandal on pillars and the procession is covered by a canopy as it proceeds forward slowly. The trending video has been viewed over 15,000 times on Twitter.
The trending video was uploaded on Twitter by the Devyani Kohli account. The caption explained in an interesting way that why India is known as the 'Land of Innovatio' or 'Jugaad' and how Indians have devised a solution to battle the #Heatwave during 'Baarat.'
Devyani creatively wrote that "whis is why #India is called land of Innovation or simply "Jugaad" To beat the #Heatwave during "Baarat" Indians have found solution." Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, a similar incidence was reported. A baarat can be seen going under four pandals sauntering ahead at the same time, escorted by a music band.

Apart from the videos that are entertaining the netizens, the fact that cannot be sidelined is the heartening waves. Several sections of the country have been experiencing extreme heat since the start of the summer season in March of this year. Maximum temperatures in west Rajasthan and Vidarbha, Maharashtra, have stayed between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius for the past two months.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X