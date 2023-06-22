Live
- Watch The Viral Video Of A Titan Submersible Beganing Its Journey To Titanic
- Indian team named for Asian Athletics Championships; focus on Toor, Sreeshankar and Tejaswin
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Maniesh Paul to join Salman Khan for first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek steals others content amid task
- Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says she did not want kids, talks about divorce
- Rajasthan govt announces Rs 235 crore push for religious tourism
- L-G issued orders to demolish of 11 temples in Delhi: Atishi
- Panchayat Polls: Bengal Guv holds SEC responsible for bloodshed
- India showcases Chowk & Charpai at London Design Biennale 2023
- As a parent, understand your LGBTQ+ child
Watch The Viral Video Of A Titan Submersible Beganing Its Journey To Titanic
Highlights
- A terrifying viral video captures the fateful Titan submersible's descent towards the Titanic.
- Unaware of the impending disaster, OceanGate employee and videographer Abbi Jackson, 22, posted the clip on TikTok while aboard the mothership Polar Prince.
A terrifying viral video captures the fateful Titan submersible's descent towards the Titanic. Unaware of the impending disaster, OceanGate employee and videographer Abbi Jackson, 22, posted the clip on TikTok while aboard the mothership Polar Prince.
Watching a submarine descend to the Titanic was described in the caption of the video. The camera moves away from the ship's deck to reveal the submersible floating on the water. Here is the video, have a look at it:
Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, June 18, the submersible set out on its journey. The craft lost touch with the Polar Prince, the support ship that brought it to the location, about an hour and a half into its fall. According to reports, the Titan pings the Polar Prince once every fifteen minutes. At around 3 p.m. local time, the ship received its final ping while floating above the Titanic debris.
CEO of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman have been named as the other five passengers on board the Titan submarine.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS