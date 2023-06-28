Live
Watch The Viral Video Of A Zomato Delivery Agent Eating His Food In Such Hurry
On Tuesday, a viral video showing a Zomato delivery person consuming food from a plastic bag immediately went viral, infuriating many online users.The video, which IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted to Twitter, shows the agent hurriedly eating something (likely dal or chawal) from a plastic bag while standing by himself next to his motorcycle.
He is wearing a Zomato t-shirt and carrying a business delivery bag. In an apparent attempt to complete his tasks more quickly, he is gulping down the food as soon as he can. Here is the video, have a look at it:
Tue viral video was heartwrenching as it shows how hardworking they are and often times they have their food in hurry so that they can deliver the food in time. Social media users were also captivated by the video, and many rushed to express their emotions in the comments area.
