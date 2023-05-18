Live
Watch The Viral Video Of Baba Jackson And Mumbai’s Dancing Cop Grooving Together
Amol Kamble, a dancing cop from Mumbai, collaborated with Baba Jackson to create the viral dance video which has been circulated within a short span of time. These gifted performers, who became wildly popular for their dance abilities, have now merged their outstanding talents to present a really riveting performance.
Baba Jackson posted the video on Instagram, where it quickly gained a roaring following of followers. Here is the video, have a look at it:
The video features Mumbai police officer Amol Kamble dancing to Michael Jackson's song "Bad" with Baba Jackson. Baba Jackson and Amol Kamble have lit up the dance floor with their perfectly timed movements, impeccable execution, and contagious enthusiasm. You might even start tapping your feet after watching them dance.
The video has received over two million views since it was shared three days ago, and the figure is still rising. Furthermore, many others even commented on the article with their ideas.