  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > OffBeat

Watch The Viral Video Of Baba Jackson And Mumbai’s Dancing Cop Grooving Together

Baba Jackson And Mumbai’s Dancing Cop Grooving Together
x

Baba Jackson And Mumbai’s Dancing Cop Grooving Together

Highlights

  • Amol Kamble, a dancing cop from Mumbai, collaborated with Baba Jackson to create the viral dance video which has been circulated within a short span of time.
  • The video has received over two million views since it was shared three days ago, and the figure is still rising.

Amol Kamble, a dancing cop from Mumbai, collaborated with Baba Jackson to create the viral dance video which has been circulated within a short span of time. These gifted performers, who became wildly popular for their dance abilities, have now merged their outstanding talents to present a really riveting performance.


Baba Jackson posted the video on Instagram, where it quickly gained a roaring following of followers. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The video features Mumbai police officer Amol Kamble dancing to Michael Jackson's song "Bad" with Baba Jackson. Baba Jackson and Amol Kamble have lit up the dance floor with their perfectly timed movements, impeccable execution, and contagious enthusiasm. You might even start tapping your feet after watching them dance.

The video has received over two million views since it was shared three days ago, and the figure is still rising. Furthermore, many others even commented on the article with their ideas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X