Watch The Viral Video Of MS Dhoni's Humble Behavior Towards Air Hostess

Social media fans are praising MS Dhoni for his humbleness on board an Indigo flight in a video of the cricket legend going viral online. Dhoni has became one of the most loved cricketers of the world.

A member of the cabin crew who gave chocolates to the former captain of India posted the viral video. The air hostess, a major fan of Dhoni, is seen strolling down the aisle of the aircraft carrying a platter of cookies and chocolates in the Instagram Reel created by Indigo employee Nitika Jaiswal. Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are seated in the window and aisle seats, respectively, on the row. Here is the viral video, have a look at it:

On his tablet, which is resting on the tray table, Dhoni is seen playing the popular mobile game Candy Crush Saga. When he sees the member of the Indigo crew with sweets, he is pleasantly surprised. He appears to inform her that one packet is all he needs as he graciously accepts it.

#CandyCrush was one of the most popular hashtags on Twitter on Monday. A fake account for the game claimed on Twitter that Dhoni's appearance playing Candy Crush Saga was the reason the game received 3.6 million downloads in just three hours. But it was unable to objectively verify this.