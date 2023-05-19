Live
Watch The Viral Video Of Sofa Flying In The Air
A remarkable incident that happened in Ankara, Turkey, during a heavy storm, is captured on Twitter in a viral video. A high-rise building was lifted off, and an outside sofa was launched through the air as the winds roared over the metropolis. Worldwide viewers have been drawn to this video.
The video, which was published on the Twitter account Guru of Nothing, shows the amazing moment the sofa is launched into the air. Astonished by the unexpected sight, onlookers captured the moment as the couch slammed into another structure on camera. Fortunately, no injuries were noted, and amazingly, the sofa survived its fall into a nearby garden in useable shape. Here is the astonishing video, have a look at it:
The flying sofa video, which went viral on social media amid the commotion and surprised viewers with the power of nature, was widely shared. Some people voiced their shock at the situation, picturing the shock of seeing a sofa flying in their direction. Others added humor to the situation by making jokes about how unusual it was for such a thing to happen in Turkey.
Meanwhile, the incident happened on May 17, just before a severe storm slammed Ankara. With gusts gusting to 45 km per hour, the storm in Ankara seriously damaged the entire city. Buildings had their roofs and windows blown off, trees had been uprooted, and debris was flying through the air.