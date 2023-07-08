Watch The Viral Video Of Students Getting Emotional In Teacher's Retirement

If we look at the traditional culture of Indian history, then we can find out that our teachers were called as 'gurus' and they were respected ass god or the mediator that god had created who will taught us the teachings. Nowadays sometime the definition might disappear but recent a viral video again memorizes the bond between teacher and their students.



A video capturing the emotional farewell of beloved teacher at a school has gained significant attention on the internet. The clip shows a group of teenage girls openly weeping as they bid farewell to their cherished teacher. In a touching display of affection, the students rushed out of their classroom, embraced their teacher, and shed tears uncontrollably. The video, shared on Twitter by Arohi, a singer and the retiring teacher's daughter, accompanied by a caption that proudly highlighted her mother's illustrious career as an educator.





My first Guru, माझी आई...



I recieved this video after 2 days but still making me teary eyed..



आई तू महान आहेस❣️ pic.twitter.com/TDQmMLDTcq — Arohi | Songstress (@soArohic) July 3, 2023





She added that although she received the video two days later, it still evoked strong emotions in her. The video that has gained widespread attention showcases a teacher leaving a classroom in a school, only to be met by a group of students who rush towards the teacher, embracing them tightly while shedding tears. This heartfelt video beautifully portrays the deep connection between the teacher and their students. Meanwhile,with over 200,000 views, the video has garnered numerous heartwarming comments from viewers.