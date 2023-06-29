Watch The Viral Video Of Bengaluru Auto Driver's Emotional Video As He Earns Only Rs 40 in 5 Hours

A viral video circulating on Twitter shows an emotional Bengaluru autorickshaw driver expressing his distress over his meager earnings. According to the driver, he was only able to earn Rs 40 due to a lack of customers caused by the availability of free bus rides. However, the authenticity of the video could not be verified, and there was no information available regarding the date or specific location.



In the video, the autorickshaw driver displays two Rs 20 notes, representing his earnings from morning till afternoon. Since its posting on June 25, the video has garnered over 1 Lakh views. Here is the video, have a look at it:





Earlier this month, the Karnataka government introduced a scheme offering free bus rides for women passengers, which is estimated to cost the state over Rs 4,000 crore annually. The government aims to reduce travel expenses for working women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, allowing them to allocate their savings towards household expenses. This initiative was among the promises made by the Congress party during the assembly elections.



Following the implementation of the Shakti free bus ride scheme in Karnataka, auto drivers have reportedly experienced a significant decline in their earnings, according to news reports. An auto driver interviewed by Bangalore Mirror mentioned that prior to the scheme, around 70% of his customers were women, but now many of them choose to travel by bus to save money.