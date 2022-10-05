What Does Ravana's Ten Heads Represent?

As per Hindu Mythology, Ravan's ten heads represent 10 qualities, and they also symbolize the 6 "Shastras" and 4 "Vedas".



The world Dussehra has got two words, which means Dus, in other words ten and Ahara means day, so this day is also called the tenth day.

Dus also signifies the ten heads of Ravana or bad or evil and hara means to defeat or removal.

Ravana Performed an intense penance for numerous years in order to please and get a boon from the Lord Brahma. During his penance, Ravana chopped off his head about ten times as a sacrifice to please Lord Brahma. Each time, he cut his head off, a new head arose, thus enabled him to continue his penance. Atlast, Lord Brahma got pleased with Ravana's penance and appeared before him after his 10 decapitation and told him to ask for a boon. Ravana Asked for immortality, which Lord Brahma refused to grant, but gave him Celestial nectar of immortality, which was stored under his naval. Thus Ravana got tend heads and twenty arms, hence he is also known as Dasamukha.

10 heads of Ravana represent 10 qualities as per the Hindu Mythology.

1. Kaam (lust)

2. Krodh (wrath)

3. Lobh (greed)

4. Moh (obsession)

5. Mada (vanity)

6. Maatsarya (Envy)

7. Ahankaara (Ego)

8. Chitta (will)

9. Manas (Heart)

10. Buddhi (Mind or Intellect)

Ravana's 10 head also symbolize the Six " Shastras" as well as four "vedas", thus making him a great scholor and he is also one of the most intelligent beings of his time.

Eventhough Ravana, was master of 64 types of knowledge, all of his learning were of no use because he did not put them into practice. He had all the wealth but could not enjoy anything due to greed and excessive desires.

At the end, he became his own slave to his feeling which became the major cause for this death. Ravana 10 heads also signify, when someone has more than what is needed, it does not really serve the purpose.