Woman Calls off Wedding After faltering Upon Her Fiancé's Online Rant About Her 'Costly' Dress

The man, named Josh, was asking a question on Reddit if he were an 'a-hole' for telling his fiancée that her dress choice is too extravagant is lamented about his partner's wedding dress.

Indy100 reported that a woman called off her wedding when she found out that her fiancé complained about the cost of her wedding dress online on Reddit.

The man complained as to how he's much better with money than his one-time bride-to-be. Narrating his tale in short, the man said:

"He and his partner, named Emma, had put aside 10k each for the wedding, and after paying for everything they were just left with 6k. He said he thought of spending the remaining amount on honeymoon".

He was complaining about the cost of the wedding dress of her bride, he said he did not expect a $950 dress plus $120 veil (approx. 76000INR).

Josh said that he was wearing the same tuxedo his father wore on his wedding and wanted Emma her bride to wear the same dress that her mother has worn on her wedding dress.

He added, that when he Googled for his bride's wedding dresses then he found out that the dress her partner wanted is available between $50 and $150.

He even said, that the money his partner wanted to spend on her dress was not hers and it would "become his" once they are married.

Redditors has responded to his query if he's a-hole, gave a resounding yes.

Here's what one can read the top-voted comment on the thread:

"You say you don't want her to cheap out, but then you say you want her to buy a $50 -$100 wedding dress. That's cheap. That's cheap even for a regular dress. Those cheap dresses you're finding online will look terrible in person and are the source of so many disappointed women and jokes. Wedding dresses and their tailoring are expensive. $1000 is actually a low-priced dress. Regardless of dress type, though, your reaction to her - calling her names and deciding you have veto power - is the real problem. You should be solving this issue together. If you can't, maybe it's not time to get married yet."

To inform the community, the man later edited his original post to inform that the woman had called off the wedding.