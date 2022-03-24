Woman From UK Holds New Guinness World Record For Eating Most Chicken Nuggets In A Minute

Leah Shutkever of the West Midlands has set the Guinness World record for the most chicken nuggets consumed in one minute.Leah, who already holds a number of Guinness World Records, ate 352 g (12.42 oz, or the equivalent of a share box of 19 nuggets) of McDonald's snack in 60 seconds.

The chicken nuggets record was broken in the Mediaset Studios in Milan, in the backstage of the Guinness World Records Italian TV show "Lo Show Dei Record," one of Guinness World Records' most prized and frequently disputed titles, a report published by The Guinness World Book Of Records.

Leah has set a number of speed-eating records in recent years as a result of her abilities. This is n't the only time Leah has used her speed-eating approach to down a bowl of nuggets!

Since the year 2020, Leah has held another chicken-nuggets-related record: the most chicken nuggets consumed in three minutes.

The competitive eater broke the record by eating 775.1 grammes of nuggets, topping Thomas Welborn (UKprevious )'s record of 746 grammes (26.31 oz) set in 2017.

While she was 23, Leah became interested in competitive eating as her brother dared her while they were eating at a nearby restaurant. She got a strong desire to achieve her goals after that.

Leah established some lofty goals for herself and began breaking records in 2019 after beginning her competitive eating training in 2013.



Following then, the now-serial world record holder has continued to raise the standard for speed eaters all over the globe.

She has risen to prominence in a largely male-dominated field as one of the most renowned competitive eaters in the UK and Europe.

Leah has also became a YouTube sensation and has taken some records from none other than LA Beast (Kevin Strahle, US), the serial competitive eater who motivated her to pursue a spot in the Guinness World Records book in the first place.

Meanwhile, Nela Zisser, Model and competitive eater held the previous record. Nela ate 298 grammes (10.51 oz) of chicken nuggets in Auckland, New Zealand, in November 2020.