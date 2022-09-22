Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets In Odisha

At the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, on Tuesday, a 21-year-old woman from the Subarnapur hamlet of Banjipali gave birth to quadruplets, consisting of three girls and a boy. Lalmohan Naik, the superintendent of VIMSAR, noted that it is an uncommon event.



Kuni Suna, 21, of Banjipali village in Sonepur district, according to sources, was admitted to VIMSAR on Monday after experiencing labour pains. On Tuesday, she was transported for delivery. First, Kuni gave birth to two little girls. After that, a male was born at 2.04 and a girl at 2:02 respectively. Despite it being Kuni's first pregnancy, she had a typical delivery. The babies were moved to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) for observation because they were underweight.

As per Lal Mohan Nayak, superintendent of VIMSAR, quadruplets are an extremely uncommon birth. This is hardly a first in Odisha, though. At the SNCU, all of the newborns are healthy and under observation. The mother is likewise steady.

According to studies, quadruplets are as uncommon as one in 7,00,000 pregnancies, whereas twins happen in approximately one in 250 pregnancies, triplets in about one in 10,000, and twins in about one in 250 pregnancies. At SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, a woman from Ganjam gave birth to quadruplets in August of last year. Prior to it, a Sonepur woman had given birth to quadruplets at the district administrative hospital in October 2019.